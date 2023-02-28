70-Year-Old Woman Charred To Death After Himachal House Catches Fire

The fire tenders could not reach the spot as the village is not connected with a motorable road.

A 70-year-old woman was burnt alive in a house fire in Rampur area of Shimla, officials said on Tuesday.

The massive fire broke out at around 2 am on Monday and spread fast, engulfing the eight-room wooden house in Tharul Khalti in Ranjori village, they said.

The fire tenders could not reach the spot as the village is not connected with a motorable road. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said DSP Chandershekher.

The woman who died in the incident was identified as Shukri Devi.

The revenue teams are assessing the loss and immediate relief has been given to the affected family, said Tehsildar Sarahan Bhim Singh.

