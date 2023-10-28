7 Of Gujarat Family, Including 3 Children, Found Dead In 'Mass Suicide'

A suicide note has been recovered.

Seven members of a family, including three children under the age of eight, have been found dead in a suspected mass suicide in Surat. Police said a suicide note has been recovered.

Police officials said that, at midnight on Friday, one of the members of the family gave poison to his wife, three children - two daughters aged three and five and a seven-year-old son - and his parents before hanging himself. NDTV is withholding the names of the dead.

A police official said, "The family lived in Siddheshwar Apartment in Palanpur, Surat. We reached the spot as soon as we were informed. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem."

"Seven of a family have died by suicide. Six consumed poison and one hanged himself. Three children are among the dead. A suicide note has also been found from the spot. After initial investigation, it has come to light that there was some dispute regarding a monetary transaction. Further investigation is on," said Rakesh Barot, Surat's Deputy Commissioner of Police.