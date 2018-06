The Law Ministry had on June 1 appointed 14 judges to the three high courts. (File)

Seven newly appointed judges of the Madras High Court were sworn in today.Chief Justice Indira Banerjee administered the oath of office to them.With this, the total strength of the Madras High Court has reached 63 out of the sanctioned strength of 75. All the judges are from the Bar. The Law Ministry had on June 1 appointed 14 judges to the three high courts.While seven additional judges were appointed to the Madras High Court, two were appointed to the Karnataka High Court and five judges to the Madhya Pradesh High Court.