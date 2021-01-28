60 Million YouTube Views For NDTV's Tractor Rally Violence Coverage

NDTV's coverage of the January 26 violence in Delhi was the most-watched among English Channels on YouTube, proving yet again that it is the leader in quality news journalism. NDTV India was the second most-watched among Hindi channels.

NDTV's YouTube page collected 60 million views, according to statistics acquired by Social Blade.

NDTV's team of outstanding reporters covered all aspects of the violence in the national capital during the tractor rally that drove into the centre of Delhi and escalated with the breach of the iconic 17th century Red Fort.

NDTV had won the silver for Best News Website in the South Asian Digital Media awards 2020.