6 Top Court Judges Catch Swine Flu, Chief Justice Meets Judges, Lawyers

The Chief Justice has called a meeting with the Supreme Court Bar Association president

Six Supreme Court judges are down with swine flu and a meeting had been held with the Chief Justice to explore remedial measures, a senior judge said today in court. Hearings in two constitution bench cases, including a nine-judge bench on religion versus rights hearing, has been affected because of judges falling sick.

"Six judges are down with H1N1 virus," Justice DY Chandrachud announced in court, adding that all judges had a meeting with Chief Justice SA Bobde to discuss the situation.

Justice Chandrachud said he had asked Chief Justice Bobde to direct the inoculation of those working in the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice also met with the Supreme Court Bar Association president Dushyant Dave. Justice Bobde "is very concerned and said the government was setting up a dispensary in the Supreme Court for inoculation and vaccination," said Mr Dave after the meeting.



Last week, the Indian army of German software group SAP said it had shut down all offices in the country for sanitisation after two of its employees in Bengaluru tested positive for the H1N1 virus.



The symptoms of H1N1 include fever, chills and sore throat and is similar to seasonal influenza but has seen higher fatality rates among healthy young adults and higher incidence of viral pneumonia.