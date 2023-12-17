6,000 Myanmar Refugees In Manipur, More Likely To Come: Chief Minister

Five Manipur districts share a 398-km long international border with Myanmar.

Around 6,000 people from Myanmar have taken shelter in Manipur after violence in the neighbouring country, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Sunday, adding that more refugees are likely to reach the state soon.

"Due to prevailing situation in Myanmar, around 6,000 people have come to Manipur. We are providing them food and shelter owing to humanitarian consideration. More people are likely to come," he said.

Mr Singh on Saturday said that shelter cannot be denied to those seeking it on humanitarian grounds. Although, he said, foreigners cannot be allowed to sneak into the state and set up illegal villages.

Suggesting proactive security measures, he highlighted the use of biometric systems in areas like Kamjong and Ukhrul, urging similar strategies in regions like Behiang, adjacent to Myanmar. Following fresh fighting in Myanmar, hundreds of people have taken shelter in Kamjong which shares a 109 km border with Myanmar.

With the northeastern states witnessing fresh influx from Myanmar, owing to clashes between the Myanmar Junta military and pro-democracy forces, the Manipur government has said that it is identifying illegal migrants or refugees across the state.

