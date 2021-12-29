566 New Covid Cases In Karnataka Today, 400 Just In Bengaluru

Bengaluru is yet again witnessing an uptick in cases.

Amid a nationwide concern over the highly infectious Omicron variant, Bengaluru logged 400 of Karnataka's 566 fresh coronavirus cases today as many big cities yet again witness an uptick in infections.

The new variant has sparked fresh worry over a new Covid wave as states bring in night curfews and other restrictions in the midst of preparations for New Year celebrations.

Today, Mumbai recorded 2,510 fresh infections - an 82 per cent jump over yesterday's cases.

In Delhi, new curbs have been brought in under the "yellow alert" to check the spread. The national capital registered an 86 per cent spike in cases with 923 fresh infections as compared to 496 cases yesterday.

In a statement today, the Bengaluru civic body elaborated on the measures taken to contain the virus: "Restaurants, pubs, clubs should only be allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. The personnel working there must be having RT-PCR negative certificate and they must be taken double dose vaccine against COVID-19. Visitors also must be fully vaccinated."

New year celebrations after 10 pm should not be allowed anywhere in the city and no celebrations will be allowed in public places, it stressed, adding that "actions should be taken if any such cases are found."

Karnataka has adopted the "Test- Track- Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID-appropriate behavior," strategy.

Karnataka has the third-highest overall infections in the country (30,05,232) after Maharashtra (66,61,486) and Kerala (52,39,232). The southern state has logged 232 deaths so far.

Six deaths have been recorded since yesterday.