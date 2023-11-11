50 Million Passengers To Fly Out Of India Per Year By 2030, Data Shows

The number of Indians taking on to travel overseas has been seeing year-on-year rise from 1995.

The number of international outbound departures by Indian residents is expected to grow to over 50 million in 2030, which is more than double of what it was in 2022 - about 18 million, predicts Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) India in their latest 'India Outbound Travel in FY2030' report.

For the study and forecasts, CAPA India conducted in-depth research with 250 respondents, supported by 100 detailed, qualitative discussions, and rigorous analysis of tourism and traffic data.

Indian Travelers: The Outward-Bound Surge

The number of Indians taking on to travel overseas has been seeing year-on-year rise from 1995. According to the data from World Tourism Organisation, the numbers went from three lakhs in 1995 to 2.6 crore in 2019.

The CAPA India report's projection of 50 million outbound Indian travellers by 2030 mirrors the nation's growing appetite for international travel and the economic clout of Indian tourists abroad.

Inbound Tourism: The Global Footprint in India

On the arrival front, India has seen a massive year-on-year increase in international tourists, with Asia and the Pacific leading the source regions, followed by Europe and the Americas. The economic impact is substantial, with the spending by these tourists contributing significantly to country's economy.

The sector has demonstrated not just recovery, but a potential for surpassing pre-pandemic levels, suggesting a bright future for India's tourism industry.

India's Tourism Industry On An Upward Swing

India's tourism industry has shown exceptional growth and resilience. With a surge in international arrivals, the nation's allure as a global tourist hub is more evident than ever promising lot of livelihoods.

The tourism industry has also shown a remarkable trajectory in terms of establishments (hotel rooms) and personnel. As per data, in 1995 there were just 57,386 rooms in the total registered hotels doubled to a figure of 1.16 lakhs in 2019. Meanwhile the jobs in the industry has also seen a huge surge before COVID-19 disruptions