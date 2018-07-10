5-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped, Abandoned On Railway Track In Punjab

Officials confirmed gang-rape and said the victim suffered external, internal wounds. (Representational)

A five-year-old girl, daughter of a migrant labourer, was brutally raped by unidentified men in Dasuya town in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, police said today.

The girl was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Dasuya from where she was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, in a critical condition after the incident yesterday night, they said.

Police said the girl went missing from her house last night at about 10:30 pm when there was a power shutdown in the area.

The family members lodged a missing report with the Dasuya police station late yesterday night.

Today, a passerby noticed the girl lying in an unconscious state near a railway track. Some blood stained clothes were also found there.

The father of the girl is a migrant labourer, police said.

Dr Rajesh Bagga, Senior Medical Officer, Dasuya Civil Hospital, confirmed gang rape and said the victim suffered external as well as internal wounds.

A case was registered at the Dasuya police station under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and the IPC, police said.