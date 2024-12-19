5 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam

As terrorists opened fire on security forces, an encounter ensued.

Five terrorists were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday. The operation started after security forces launched a search operation in the Kadder area following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As terrorists opened fire on security forces, an encounter ensued.

"OP KADER, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army and J-K police at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volumes of fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," Indian Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Earlier this month, a terrorist involved in civilians killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal and several other terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir was killed in an encounter in Srinagar district.

Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter started between Security forces and militants in Kadder village of Behibagh, under the jurisdiction of Kulgam District, J&K. Heavy exchange of gunfire going on. Two terrorists are believed to be trapped pic.twitter.com/Etwtwlless — IANS (@ians_india) December 19, 2024

Last month, security forces gunned down three terrorists in encounters in the Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Khanyar. The deadliest attack was on October 20 when seven people - including a local doctor and two workers from Bihar - were shot dead by terrorists at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, whose son Omar Abdullah took charge as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said the surge in terror attacks could be an attempt to destabilise the newly formed government and demanded an independent probe.