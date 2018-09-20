5 Teens Addicted To Cough Syrup Kill Warden, Boy In Bihar Juvenile Home

The police said they have formed teams to search for the escaped inmates

Highlights One of five inmates is son of local Janata Dal United leader: Police Police investigating how teenagers got hold of the gun The group shot dead warden, another boy at juvenile home

Five teenagers at a juvenile home shot dead their warden and a 17-year-old inmate before escaping from the facility at Bihar's Purnea town, the police said.

One of the five inmates is the son of a local Janata Dal United leader, the police said. Another has a long criminal history and is facing over a dozen cases.

The police said they are investigating how the teenagers got hold of the gun.

The group was angered after the warden on Tuesday, during an inspection of the facility 325 km from Patna, found a cough syrup that they used to consume as an intoxicant.

The warden, Bijendra Kumar, then approached the local juvenile justice board with a request to move the five inmates to another shelter, which was approved on Wednesday.

On hearing about it, the five inmates shot dead Mr Kumar and a teenager who they suspected of spying on them and revealing where they had hidden the cough syrup.

A First Information Report or FIR has been filed. The police said the five escaped from the facility after threatening the guard and forcing him to open the locked gate.

The police said they have formed teams to search for the escaped inmates.