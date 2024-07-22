5 Points About INS Brahmaputra, Which Caught Fire

The ship's name 'Brahmaputra' has been derived from the famous river which flows through Assam
The Indian Navy's INS Brahmaputra caught fire while it was undergoing maintenance at the Mumbai naval dockyard. A sailor is missing, and the ship has tilted to one side. The navy said all other personnel have been accounted for.
Here are 5 facts on INS Brahmaputra
INS Brahmaputra is the first of the indigenously built 'Brahmaputra' class-guided missile frigate. It was commissioned into the Indian Navy in April 2000.
The ship has a displacement of 5,300 tonnes, a length of 125 metres, a beam of 14.4 metres and is capable of speed of more than 27 knots. The ship is manned by a crew of 40 officers and 330 sailors.
The ship is fitted with medium-range, close range and anti-aircraft guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and torpedo launchers.
The ship has a wide array of sensors covering all facets of maritime warfare and is capable of operating Seaking and Chetak helicopters.
The ship's name 'Brahmaputra' has been derived from the famous river which flows through Assam. The ship's crest depicts a grey, one-horned Indian rhinoceros on a brown background over white and blue sea waves.