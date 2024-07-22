5 Points About INS Brahmaputra, Which Caught Fire

INS Brahmaputra is the first of the indigenously built 'Brahmaputra' class-guided missile frigate. It was commissioned into the Indian Navy in April 2000.

The ship has a displacement of 5,300 tonnes, a length of 125 metres, a beam of 14.4 metres and is capable of speed of more than 27 knots. The ship is manned by a crew of 40 officers and 330 sailors.

The ship is fitted with medium-range, close range and anti-aircraft guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and torpedo launchers.

The ship has a wide array of sensors covering all facets of maritime warfare and is capable of operating Seaking and Chetak helicopters.