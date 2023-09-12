5 Facts About Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar

The Bajrang Dal member, who was on the run, is a key accused in the murder of two Muslim men from Rajasthan, whose bodies were found in a car in Haryana in February.

The 30-year-old is also accused of inciting the violence that broke out in Haryana's Nuh in July, in which at least six people were killed.

Monu Manesar, or Mohit Yadav, leads a cow vigilante group in Mewat and is notorious for posting videos of cow vigilante attacks.

He is also active in campaigns against "love jihad", the term used by the rightwing that accuses Muslim men of seducing Hindu women and forcibly converting them.