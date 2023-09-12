5 Facts About Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar

Monu Manesar is a member of the Bajrang Dal
Monu Manesar, a self-declared cow vigilante, was today sent to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly inciting the violence in Nuh.
Here are five facts about Monu Manesar:
The Bajrang Dal member, who was on the run, is a key accused in the murder of two Muslim men from Rajasthan, whose bodies were found in a car in Haryana in February.
The 30-year-old is also accused of inciting the violence that broke out in Haryana's Nuh in July, in which at least six people were killed.
Monu Manesar, or Mohit Yadav, leads a cow vigilante group in Mewat and is notorious for posting videos of cow vigilante attacks.
He is also active in campaigns against "love jihad", the term used by the rightwing that accuses Muslim men of seducing Hindu women and forcibly converting them.
He made headlines in 2019 when he was shot at while chasing alleged cow smugglers. He was also a member of a district cow protection task force set up by the Haryana government after a cow protection law was enacted in 2015.