49 Students Injured After Bus Falls Into Canal In Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar Bus Accident: All the injured have been rushed to hospital.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 13, 2019 11:37 IST
The accident was reported at about 7 am.


Mumbai: 

Fourty nine students were injured this morning when a bus they were travelling in fell into a canal in Maharashtra's Palghar, about 100 km from Mumbai.

The accident was reported at about 7 am in Vada area. All the injured have been rushed to hospital. 

More details are awaited. 



Palghar Bus AccidentPalgharMaharashtra accident

