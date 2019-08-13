49 Students Injured After Bus Falls Into Canal In Maharashtra's Palghar

The accident was reported at about 7 am.

Fourty nine students were injured this morning when a bus they were travelling in fell into a canal in Maharashtra's Palghar, about 100 km from Mumbai.

The accident was reported at about 7 am in Vada area. All the injured have been rushed to hospital.

More details are awaited.

