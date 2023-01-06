'Will Send 44 Judges' Names In 3 Days': Centre To Supreme Court Amid Row

Forty-four judges will be cleared for appointment to the higher judiciary in three days, the government told the Supreme Court on Friday, after it was asked to “follow the law of the land” and told not to delay the process.

Hearing a petition on the delay in the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary, the Supreme Court asked the government to clear the pending names as early as possible.

The centre assured the court that it will follow the timeline.

The government and the judiciary have been caught in a debate over the process, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju saying that “judges appointing judges is not an ideal system”.

The Supreme Court today said that “every system will have its own flaws” but the prevailing law must be followed.