4 Of Family Killed After House Collapses Due To Landslide In Meghalaya

In a tragic incident, four members of a family including two minors were buried alive when a house collapsed after a massive landslide at Pynthorlangtein area in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the entire family was buried alive as a massive landslide hit their house due to incessant rainfall.

Upon receiving the information about the incident from the locals, the police carried out the rescue operation.

After continuous effort, the police retrieved the bodies from the debris.

Meghalaya DGP Dr LR Bishnoi told ANI over the phone that, four members of a family were buried alive in the landslide incident.

"The state government has released an ex-gratia fund to the next of kin of the deceased persons," the Meghalaya DGP said.

Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla also expressed condolences to the entire family who lost their lives during the landslide.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Pynthorlangtein, West Jaintia Hills, where an entire family lost their lives during a landslide while they slept peacefully. My thoughts and prayers go out to the grieving family. I express heartfelt gratitude to the responsible citizens who alerted authorities and attempted to save the family, even though circumstances were beyond their control. Let us all remain vigilant, regularly inspect our surroundings, and promptly report any potential dangers to the authorities," Shylla posted on X (formerly Twitter).

