4 Muslim Men, Targeted By Bajrang Dal, Arrested At Indore Garba Event

The college in Indore has been fined by the police for violating Covid norms.

"My duty was at the cycle stand when 100 to 150 people barged in and started going on a rampage," says one of the Muslim men arrested from a college Garba event in Indore on Sunday. Speaking exclusively to NDTV, he says that he was one of the 25 student volunteers there but was targeted by the Bajrang Dal on the basis of his name.

"When I showed them my identity card, they said it meant nothing and asked me why I was there," he adds.

Bajrang Dal, a right-wing group with ties to the ruling BJP, accused them of so-called "Love Jihad". No action has been taken against the group and the college has been fined by the police for violating COVID norms.

Another Muslim student of the same college and two other Muslim men who had bought entry tickets for the event were taken away by the police.

21-year-old Adnan Shah, a B Com. second-year student of the Oxford College in Indore was asked by the committee organising the Garba event to volunteer. He was on duty helping students park their vehicles at the cycle stand when Bajrang Dal members reportedly barged into the event and created a ruckus.

"When we reached the spot, 5,000 people had gathered there. An FIR was registered against the college and we arrested 4 young men to maintain peace," said Prashant Chaubey, Additional SP of Indore on the arrest.

Relatives of one of the arrested men told NDTV that the young men were invited to the college for the function and then taken away and accused of practising so-called "Love jihad".

"Does the constitution of this country not allow Muslim children to attend functions in their college," Sajid Shah, a relative of one of the arrested men told NDTV.

In a similar incident in the same state, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), another right-wing group, had put up posters at public places in Ratlam "banning" entry of non-Hindus into Garba Pandals. The police didn't take any action in this case as well saying there was no formal complaint.

"I have come to know about the posters through the media. When we investigated, we came to know that these are private functions and they are doing this in their colonies and in a private manner. No one has objected so it's not a cognisable offense," Gaurav Tiwari, SP Ratlam said.

On being asked if putting up posters like these does not amount to spreading communal enmity, he said - "No, this cannot be defined as spreading communal disharmony."

In 2014, senior BJP leader Usha Thakur had warned Garba organisers not to allow non-Hindus and asked them to screen participants on the basis of their voter cards. Thakur is now minister of culture and tourism in the state.