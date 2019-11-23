4 Chinese Tourists, Who Visited India Last Month, Under Security Agency's Scanner

The police have denied any espionage angle (Representational)

Four Chinese nationals, who visited India on a tourist visa a few months ago, have come under the scanner of security agencies.

According to the police, the Chinese nationals had come to India on a tourist visa but worked at a factory in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi district before leaving the country.

A case under the relevant sections of the Foreigners Act was registered in this regard, Baddi Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said.

The official told news agency PTI that the case was registered on the basis of secret information received from an intelligence agency.

A probe was on to ascertain which factory the Chinese nationals had worked at and whether they had violated the norms of tourist visa, he added.

However, the SP denied any espionage angle.

According to the FIR, the Chinese nationals worked in a leading power company in Baddi and stayed at a local hotel.

