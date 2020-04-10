37 Deaths, 896 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours In India

Coronavirus: 896 novel coronavirus cases and 37 deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours

Nearly 900 new novel coronavirus cases and 37 deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said this evening in its daily briefing. This is the largest ever single-day spike in the number of cases and deaths, the ministry added, and takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in India to 6,761 with at least 206 deaths linked to the virus.

Earlier today Punjab became the second state, after Odisha, to extend the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. The lockdown had been scheduled to end April 14 but will now continue, in Punjab and Odisha at least, till the end of the month.

Meanwhile, amid fears that the country has entered Stage 3 - i.e., community transmission of the virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has admitted an error in its daily report.

The organisation told NDTV the error has been fixed; India has a cluster of cases and not community transmission, it clarified.