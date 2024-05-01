32-Year-Old Man Dies After Fainting At Varanasi Gym

The man was seen sitting inside the gym with his head in his hands.

A 32-year-old man died after apparently experiencing a severe headache at a gym in Varanasi today. CCTV footage captured the distressing moments as the man sat with his head in his hands before falling to the ground.

People rushed to assist him, helping him sit up and providing water. He was seen shaking as others massaged his back and head.

Deepak Gupta, a regular at the gym for the past ten years and an active participant in various fitness competitions, was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The exact cause of his death will be known after the medical report.