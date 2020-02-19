3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Pulwama District

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district late Tuesday night following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

Srinagar:

At least three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police officials said today.

He said during searches, an encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces.

Three terrorists were killed in the gunfight, the official said adding more details were awaited.
 

