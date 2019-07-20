3 Synthetic Milk Plants, Supplying To 6 States, Raided In Madhya Pradesh

Sources said the synthetic milk was produced at the cost of Rs 5 per liter.

Fifty seven people have been arrested after three factories producing "highly toxic synthetic milk" were raided in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh, the Special Task Force of the state police has said.The spurious milk was being supplied to the branded milk units in states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra.

The three synthetic milk units were busted in Amba in Morena district and Lahar in Bhind district of the Gwalior-Chambal region.

STF SP Rajesh Bhadoria said the teams "seized around 10,000 liters of spurious milk, over 500 kg of spurious Mawa and over 200 kg synthetic paneer (cottage cheese)".

"In total 20 tankers and 11 pick-up vans containing spurious milk and other products were seized. Also, liquid detergent, refined oil and glucose powder were seized in large quantities from these units," he added.

In every one liter of the spurious milk manufactured at the three units, 30 per cent milk was used in combination with refined oil, liquid detergent (shampoo), white paint and glucose powder, officials said. A similar formula was used to make synthetic cottage cheese, which was supplied to all major markets in north, central and western India.

Sources said the synthetic milk was produced at the cost of Rs 5 per liter but it was supplied to major markets at prices spanning between Rs 45 to Rs 50 per liter. "Cottage cheese was supplied at prices ranging between Rs 100-Rs 150 per kg. The three synthetic milk chilling units were working 24x7 and producing around 2 lakh liters milk daily," an officer said.

Sources in the STF said few food inspectors are were also involved with the gang operating these units. They will soon be identified and action will be taken against them, they said.





