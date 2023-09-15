3 Shot Dead In Clash Between 2 Groups Over Rs 400 In Bihar's Patna

Meanwhile, police forces have camped at the place of the incident, he added. (Representational)

Three people were shot dead in a clash between two groups in Bihar's Patna, said the police on Friday. One person was injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patna.

"Under the Fatuha police station area in Bihar's Patna, firing took place between two groups of people due to a dispute over Rs 400 in which three people died and one was injured. The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patna," said Siya Ram Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Fatuha.

"12 accused have been arrested so far. One rifle and one shotgun have been recovered from their possession. The post-mortem of the bodies has been done and the same were handed over to their families", added the DSP.

Meanwhile, police forces have camped at the place of the incident, he added.

Further details are awaited.

