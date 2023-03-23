3 Odisha Students Killed By Speeding Car While Standing Near School After Exam

One of the children died on the spot. (Representational)

Three children died and another sustained critical injuries when a car ran over them in Odisha's Sonepur district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The car has been seized and its driver arrested, the officer stated.

All four of them, students of Class 6 at Saradhapalli Upper Primary School, were waiting outside the gate of the institute, after having appeared for an examination, when the speeding car dashed against a wall before crushing them under its wheels, he said.

One of the children died on the spot and the rest were rushed to a local hospital. Later, two others succumbed to their injuries.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the incident and announced Rs 3 lakh as compensation for the next of the family of the dead students.

Naveen Patnaik also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured student.

