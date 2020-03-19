Nirbhaya Convicts Challenge Death Sentence Hours Before Execution

The convicts had filed another series of petitions in the Supreme Court, which also got dismissed

The 5.30 am execution inching closer three of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case approached the Delhi High Court for a last minute reprieve. Their petition will be heard shortly, sources said.

Convicted in the horrific rape and murder of a 23-year-old medical student more than seven years ago, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Singh have been taking turns to file a series of petitions after their first death warrant was issued on January 7.

Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma moved to the higher court after the trial court in Delhi dismissed the petition of for a freeze on the execution early this afternoon. The court said they have exhausted all legal options.



All three had filed another series of petitions in the Supreme Court, which also got dismissed today.

The execution date of tomorrow was fixed after repeated cancellations as the convicts tried every legal avenue to buy time. Two days ago, three of the four convicts had filed petitions asking for a freeze on the execution.

The four convicts - along with two others -- had gang-raped the young woman in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012. Tortured with an iron rod and thrown off the vehicle, she died on December 29 at a hospital in Singapore.

The main accused, Ram Singh, was found hanging in jail. The other, just a few months short of 18 when the crime was committed, was released after spending three years in a reform home.

The savage assault had stunned the nation and led to multiple changes in how the law treats juveniles involved in serious crimes like rape and murder.