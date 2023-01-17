3 Members Of Gang Facing Over 100 Burglary Cases Arrested: Mumbai Police

With the arrest of the three, the police have solved seven house-breaking cases. (Representational)

The Mumbai police have arrested three members of a gang of burglars involved in more than 100 cases in many states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Gujarat, said an official on Tuesday.

The Delhi-based criminals would take flights and Rajdhani Express after targeting homes in the city and adjoining Thane district, said the official. Two more members of the gang are on the run.

The arrests were made after the police received a complaint about a break-in at Liberty Garden society in the western suburb of Malad on January 11.

A special team of the Malad police scanned the footage of 70-80 CCTV cameras installed on the society premises and roads leading to the crime spot and began working on technical data, said the official.

The police tracked down the location of the gang members to a lodge at Kurla in eastern Mumbai. But when they reached the place, they were told that the five guests had already left for Mumbai Central to board the Rajdhani Express, said the official.

“The team coordinated with the railway police on board the Rajdhani Express and got three members of the gang arrested when the train reached Ratlam station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. They were handed over to the Mumbai police,” said the official.

Two other members of the gang could not be arrested as they had taken a flight to Delhi, said the official.

With the arrest of the three, the police have so far solved at least seven house-breaking cases in Mumbai, said the official.

The police have recovered some of the stolen items, said the official refusing to disclose the details.

