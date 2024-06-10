3-Member Family Die By Suicide In Kerala Over Financial Issues

Representational Image

A three-member family died by suicide at their residence near Neyyattinkara here, allegedly due to financial issues, police said on Monday.

Neyyattinkara resident Manilal (52), his wife Smitha (45) and their son Abhilal (22) were found in an unconscious condition on Sunday night by the locals, police said.

The family had informed their relatives and friends that they were ending their lives.

"The family had apparently informed some of their friends about the extreme step they were planning to take. The relatives, including the local councillor, rushed to the house but found them unconscious," police said.

They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital but could not be saved, police said.

