3 Bodies Recovered After Boat Capsizes In Madhya Pradesh Lake

The bodies of three men, who went missing after their boat capsized in an 18-feet lake in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, have been retrieved, the police said today.

The incident took place in Sonwani Tekad at around 4 pm on Thursday.

The body of one of them, Dipankar Bisen, was fished out on late Thursday night, while those of the other two, identified as Ashwini Bramhe and Pankaj Patle, were located and retrieved from the lake this morning, they said.

All three of them were in the 25 to 30 age group, said inspector Surendra Gadaria of Lalbarra police station.

A team of local divers, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) fished out the bodies, he said.

After the boat capsized, two occupants, identified as Yogesh and Kamlesh, swam to safety, but since they were in a state of shock, they were admitted to a hospital, the police officer said.

Ashwini Bramhe, a local resident, and his friends had travelled to the jungles around Sonwani Tekad in a car to spot a tiger on Thursday. After failing to spot the big cat, they decided to take a boat ride which ended in a tragedy, he added.