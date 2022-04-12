3 Bangladeshi Women Missing From Government Custody In Tripura

Arrangements were in place to repatriate them to their country on Sunday. (FILE)

Three Bangladeshi women, who were detained in March 2020 for their illegal entry into Tripura, went missing from the northern Tripura's Unokoti district administration custody, the police said on Sunday.

Police launched a massive search to find the fleeing foreign nationals.

A police official in Agartala said that Istamur Ali and three other women - Lalmati Rani Sarkar, Janata Rani Sarkar and Khela Rani Sarkar, all residents of Nabiganj under Habiganj district of Bangladesh - were arrested by the police at Kailashahar in March 2020 after entered into Tripura without any passport had tried to go to neighbouring Assam.

The police official said that after completion of their jail term seven month ago, all the four Bangladeshi were under the custody of Unokoti district administration.

