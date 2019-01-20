3 Arrested For Allegedly Plotting Killings Of Prominent Leaders In South

The police received information that India-based operatives are plotting to kill people in South.

Three men, including an Afghan national, with suspected links to the underworld were arrested for allegedly planning to kill prominent leaders in South India, the police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Wali Mohammad Saifi, 45, a resident of Afghanistan, Sheikh Riyajuddin alias Raja alias Aalami, 32, a resident of Madangir, Delhi and Muhthasim CM alias Thaslim, 41, a resident of Kerala, they added.

On January 9, the police received information that some India-based operatives of underworld, on the instructions of their handlers based abroad, are planning to kill some important persons in South India, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said.

Later on January 11, two persons Wali Mohammed Saifi and Riyazudin Sheikh were arrested from Delhi. One pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from each accused, Mr Kushwaha said.

From their instance, one Muhthasim CM alias Thaslim was arrested from Kasaragod, Kerala with the assistance of local police, he said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Muhthasim and Saifi were known to each other as they were having business in Dubai. Muhthasim had planned to eliminate important people in South India and for this purpose, he roped in Saifi, who in turn, roped in Riyajuddin and thereafter, procured weapons for the task, the DCP said.

Two pistols, six live cartridges and mobile phones were recovered from their possessions, the police said.