3 Arrested By Mumbai Cops For Clubhouse Chat On Torturing Women

Clubhouse app is in news after clip with comments targeting Muslim women went viral. (Representational)

Three people have been arrested by Mumbai Police during their ongoing investigation into abusive and nasty discussions on audio chat app Clubhouse.

In the shocking chat that has spread on social media, participants are heard talking about torturing women.

The cyber cell of Mumbai Police started the investigation after a woman registered a complaint. A city-based organisation has also registered a complaint about a disgusting and derogatory chat about Muslim women, seeking action against the app.

The app has made headlines after the clip of a chat in which obscene comments were made against Muslim women went viral on social media.

Mumbai Police have, however, clarified that the latest arrests have been made in connection with other chats on the Clubhouse app. They have said that they are probing all such conversations on the platform.

The three youths - Akash (19), Jaishnav (21) and Yash Parashar (22) were arrested from Haryana. It is alleged that Yash Parashar, a law student, is the moderator of the chat.

Police said Jaishav and Akash may have been part of another Clubhouse chat that targeted Muslim women.

The three will be brought to Mumbai on transit remand.

Earlier, Delhi Police had written to representatives of Clubhouse, seeking details about the admin of the chat group in which nasty comments were made against Muslim women. Delhi Police have also filed a case against unidentified people.

The investigation by Delhi Police began after the Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday issued a notice to them in the matter.

Demanding swift action against them, the women's panel chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "I feel outraged over the fact that such incidents are going on increasing in the country. Strongest action needs to be taken against the culprits and that's why I have issued a Notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate FIR and arrests in the matter."

The Clubhouse chats have come to the fore shortly after Bulli Bai controversy in which prominent Muslim women, including journalists, lawyers and activists cutting across age groups, were targeted in an online "auction".