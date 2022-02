An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the Jorhat area of Assam (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the Jorhat area of Assam on Monday afternoon, National Center for Seismology informed.

The earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres from the exact location.

In a tweet today, NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 14-02-2022, 14:58:14 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 93.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 27km WSW of Jorhat, Assam, India."

More details are awaited.