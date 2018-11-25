Help Can't Bring Them Back: Families Talk About Life After 26/11

Over 166 people including 28 foreigners from 10 nations were killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Sunanda Shinde's husband, a ward boy at a south Mumbai hospital was killed by terrorists, during the 26/11 Mumbai attack. Ten years on, she says the government wasn't fair while deciding on compensation to be given to families of victims.

Her husband Bhagan Shinde had gone to a nearby phone booth to call his wife and kids when he was shot from behind at the hospital gate.

"The families of policemen received compensation, petrol pumps, a house and jobs. But the government did not allot petrol pumps to people who were from government hospitals," she said.

Sunanda says without her husband's, taking care of her children had been a challenge. "We got a big house from the government, but a major chunk of my salary goes to pay the building maintenance charge and electricity bills, she said.

Pravin Narkar, whose father was killed in the terror attack, said no amount of government help can help bring back his father. Mr Narkar, 30, was given his father's job. He said his mother has been depressed since after the tragedy.

Sabira Khan, 50, was injured in the bomb blast at Wadi Bunder on November 26, 2008. Her leg was damaged and her hearing became impaired after the blast.

"I have written around 200 letters to authorities, including the Prime Minister, for financial help but have not received much assistance," she said.

Karuna, a sweeper at the GT Hospital is now the sole breadwinner for the family. Her youngest child, a boy, was at home when terrorists came knocking and asked for water to drink. Her husband gave them water and was shot at point blank range while he turned to come inside the house, she said. She says there is not a single day when she does not think of her husband.