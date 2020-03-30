227 New Coronavirus Cases In India, Sharpest Spike In A Single Day

The coronavirus crisis has been spreading exponentially around the world

In what has been the sharpest spike ever in coronavirus cases, 227 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the country' total to 1251. Of the total cases, 102 people have been cured and 32 people have died.

Earlier today, the government denied "rumours and media reports" about an extension of the lockdown, saying it was baseless.

A report had claimed that the government was debating extending the lockdown, alarmed over the mass exodus of migrants trying to reach home, desperate for food and shelter.