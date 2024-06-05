'Proud To Be Your Sister': Priyanka Gandhi's Post For Rahul After Results

Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi played a key role in the party's good show

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has put out an emotional post for brother Rahul Gandhi, praising his role in the party's stellar show in this Lok Sabha election and saying that she is a proud sister. The appreciation post comes a day after Mr Gandhi told the media that his sister played a key role in the party's good showing in Uttar Pradesh.

"You kept standing, no matter what they said and did to you...you never backed down whatever the odds, never stopped believing however much they doubted your conviction, you never stopped fighting for the truth despite the overwhelming propaganda of lies they spread, and you never allowed anger and hatred to overcome you, even when they gifted it to you every day. You fought with love, truth and kindness in your heart. Those who could not see you, see you now, but some of us have always seen and known you to be the bravest of all. @RahulGandhi, I am proud to be your sister," Ms Gandhi Vadra said in a post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Gandhi siblings have led the party to its best Lok Sabha polls performance in a decade. The party won 99 seats this time - a big jump from its 2019 tally of 52. And the INDIA bloc, which the Congress is a part of, defied all exit polls to reach a count of 232, denying a majority to the BJP on its own.

Addressing the media as the results became clear, Congress president Kharge said Mr Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra formed the foundation of the party's campaign.

Priyanka Gandhi, on the other hand, played a key role in countering verbal attacks by BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister. She also led the party's campaign in two prestige seats in Uttar Pradesh -Amethi and Raebareli. While the Congress's KL Sharma managed to wrest Amethi, which it lost to BJP's Smriti Irani last time, Mr Gandhi won Raebareli by 3.9 lakh votes.

During the press meet yesterday, Mr Gandhi mentioned her sister's role. "In Uttar Pradesh, my sister Priyanka had a big role," he said.