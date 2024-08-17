20 Coaches Of Sabarmati Express Train Derail In UP, No Casualties

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the rail route has been disrupted.

At least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday. The incident occurred near Kanpur railway station as the train was en route to Jhansi.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the rail route has been disrupted.

According to North Central Railway, Sabarmati Express 19168, which operates between Varanasi Junction and Ahmedabad, derailed after striking a boulder.

The police reported that no passengers were injured. Fire trucks and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and a thorough inspection of the train confirmed that no one was hurt.

"The railways are arranging for a bus to transport passengers to another station, from where they will be sent onward by a special train," said a police officer.