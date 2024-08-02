'20,000 Crore Losses': AAP's Raghav Chadha Wants Action Against Digital Piracy

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha today urged the government to take urgent measures to combat piracy on OTT platforms. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha highlighted the severe financial impact of piracy on the film industry, citing annual losses estimated at Rs 20,000 crores.

"Years of hard work of an artist goes down the drain because of piracy. Industry is facing losses amounting to Rs 20,000 crores per annum due to piracy," Mr Chadha said.

Mr Chadha's remarks came amid growing concerns over the surge in online piracy, which saw a 62% increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized that the creative efforts of artists and the economic viability of the industry are being undermined by this pervasive issue.

In a tweet, the AAP leader underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, "Piracy is a significant plague that is all pervasive in the film industry and now in the OTT world as well. Online piracy saw a 62% surge during the pandemic. We passed the Cinematographic (Amendment) Bill a year back, but it lacks a concrete mechanism against online piracy and focuses largely on anti-cam recording in multiplexes."

Mr Chadha criticised the existing legislation for its limited scope, arguing that it does not adequately address the challenges posed by digital piracy, which has become increasingly prevalent with the rise of streaming services. He called on the government to introduce dedicated legislation to tackle the issue effectively.