2 Missing Children Found Dead Inside Water Tank In Rajasthan: Police

The family members have alleged that the children were murdered. (Representational)

The bodies of two missing children were found inside the water tank of an unoccupied house near their home in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, police said on Sunday.

The parents of Adil (6) and Hasnain (7), Babar Magra area residents, filed a complaint on Saturday after the children went missing, they said.

During search, their bodies were found inside the water tank of an empty house on Saturday night, Kotwali SHO Sawai Singh said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The family members have alleged that the children were murdered as there were injury marks on their bodies. They also sat on a dharna outside the mortuary demanding the arrest of the accused. The exact cause of death will be ascertained once the post-mortem report is received, the SHO said.

