2 Men Assault Delhi Cop After Complaining About His Driving, Says Police

A police head constable was allegedly assaulted by two men on a motorcycle in a road rage incident in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said on Friday.

According to police, on Thursday at 12.47 am, the Vikaspuri police station received a PCR call about the incident.

Police reached the spot and came to know that an altercation had taken place between a car driver and two men who were on motorcycle. The injured was taken to hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the victim, identified as Najafagarh-resident Vipin, was travelling towards Dwarka Mod in his car. Vipin was posted at Madipur police post.

When he reached near pillar number 631, a motorcycle rider signaled him to stop the vehicle and complained to him about his driving, the DCP said.

Later, an altercation took place between them and the two started beating up the car driver. A case under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

