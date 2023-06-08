2 Killed, 5 Injured In Lightning Strike In Tripura

Two people were killed and five others injured in lightning strikes in two separate incidents in Tripura.

The dead have been identified as Badal Dey and Shailendra Riyan.

According to reports, Badal Dey was killed while working in his paddy field in the Golaghati area under the jurisdiction of Takarjala police station.

Shailendra Riyan was working in the fields when he was tragically struck by a bolt of lightning in the Ujan Lougang area of Devipur ADC Village in southern Tripura .

The injured have been identified as Pabitra Das, Kulsum Bibi, Chandan Deb Nath, Jebin Chowdhury, Sumitra Sarkar and Basanti Saha. All of them are undergoing medical examination at a hospital.

Bishalgarh sub-divisional magistrate Binoy Bhushan Das provided the family of the dead with a financial assistance of Rs 10,000.

"Two killed and five people injured in lightning. Four out of the five injured were referred for better treatment and Chandan whose condition is stable is under observation. I have already handed over a cheque of Rs 10,000 to the son of the deceased and we have given number for providing free medicine and treatment. The deceased family can apply for financial aid amounting to Rs 4 lakh," said Mr Das.