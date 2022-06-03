2 Groups Clash In UP Over BJP Spokesperson's Remarks On Prophet Muhammad

Kanpur's Police Commissioner Vijay Meena has said the situation is now under control.

Two groups clashed today in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur over a call to shut down markets following recent controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by a BJP spokesperson. One group opposed the shutdown call by the other group, leading to clashes involving incidents of stone-pelting. The police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and prevent further violence.

Kanpur's Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena has said the situation is now under control and about 15 people have so far been detained over the clashes. He refuted rumours that gunfire was heard and petrol bombs were also used during the clashes. Two people have been found to be hurt so far, he added.

"Some young men number 50-100 suddenly stepped out on the streets and started sloganeering. Another group opposed it and it escalated to stone-pelting. Around eight to ten cops were present at the spot then who tried to intervene and controlled the situation to some extent. The control room got informed immediately and senior officials including me reached the spot within 10 minutes. Those who were trying to instigate violence were chased away and we have detained around 15-20 people. We are interrogating them and the police are patrolling the entire area, The situation is under control right now. As per information recieved so far, two people have been hurt," Mr Meena said.

Videos shot during the clashes by journalists showed mobs on two sides of a road pelting stones at each other. Another video showed the police firing tear gas shells at the mob. A third video showed a group assaulting one man viciously till the police intervened and took him away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were at a function 80 kilometres away from the spot when the clashes broke out.

At least three cases have been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a recent news debate on the Gyanvapi issue.