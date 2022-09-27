2 Girls Drown, 1 Missing During School Picnic At Waterfall In Andhra

The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. (File)

Two schoolchildren who were on a school picnic to the Potluru waterfall were feared drowned in the Sokileru stream near Chintoor town in Alluri district of Andhra Pradesh. A third girl is reported missing.

While the bodies of the two girls have been recovered, the search for the third one continues.

The children, all students of Class X at Anugna high school, have been identified as Gummadi Jayasree, Suvarna Kamala and Geetanjali.

The private school says it takes responsibility for the tragic incident.

The family members of the girls have been informed about the incident. The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.