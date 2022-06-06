2 Fake Telephone Exchanges Busted In Assam

Two fake telephone exchanges were illegally transmitting foreign calls to India

Two fake telephone exchanges which were illegally transmitting foreign calls to India were busted by the Assam police today. Three people have been arrested in connection with the racket which was being run in Guwahati.

"We have seized Reliance Jio SIP trunk devices of different numbers of channels, routers, servers, computer set-ups and three mobile phones. The arrested accused persons were using Voice-over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to operate the racket. The set-ups were illegally transmitting foreign calls in India, thereby bypassing the legal International and national gateways of Indian Telecom Service Providers," a police official said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Aditya Kumar (25), Birendra Baruah(26) and Rajesh Siva(25).

Aditya Kumar, a resident of Bamunimaidam Railway Colony under Chandmari police station, was the administrator of a company Haygot Services Private Ltd. On behalf of the company, he was running the illegal racket remotely controlled from persons based at Hyderabad since December, 2021.

Similarly, Birendra Baruah, a resident of Basistha in Guwahati had been running an illegal call routing racket since November, 2021.

Another accused, Rajesh Siva - a resident of Lalmati, Chamoguri, Guwahati - had also been running yet another illegal call routing racket while being the office administrator of another company in Banikpara, Guwahati since April 2022.

"The modus operandi of the illegal International VoIP (Voice over internet protocol) was that they would route to a SIP server from Andhra Pradesh to Guwahati and further terminate using the SIP Trunk Reliance numbers which, causing a huge amount revenue loss to the exchequer Government of India," said a police official.

The official said, "Both the Haygot Services Private Limited and Rawsegan IT Solutions Private limited which remotely run the SIP Server in Guwahati are being run from Telengana and Andhra Pradesh. Losses to the tune of hundreds of crores are caused to the Government by these fake exchanges. Investigation to unearth more details is on".