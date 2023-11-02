2 Enforcement Directorate Officials Arrested In Rajasthan On Bribery Charge

Two Enforcement Directorate offcers have been arrested over alleged bribe

Two Enforcement Directorate officers have been arrested for allegedly taking bribe in Rajasthan. The two officers allegedly asked took Rs 15 lakh to stop a case from being filed in a chit fund matter.

The Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in a statement said the two ED officers were caught while taking the money.

"A team of the ACB caught the two ED inspectors accepting Rs 15 lakh. The ACB is searching the premises of the ED inspectors," the anti-corruption body in the Congress-ruled state said

The ED had on October 30 questioned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav for nine hours in a case of alleged violation of foreign exchange rules.

The ED action just a month before the assembly election, scheduled on November 25, was slammed by the Gehlot government as political vendetta.

Mr Gehlot has said the central agencies have lost their credibility due to the alleged misuse by the BJP-led central government.

"Central agencies have no credibility now. It is a worrying situation. This is not about my son or the state Congress president. Aatank macha rakha hai desh mein (they have spread terror in the country)," he said.

The Opposition parties and leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind, who faces ED questioning in the national capital's liquor policy case, have alleged the Modi government has been misusing central agencies to target them ahead of the national election in 2024.