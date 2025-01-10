2-Day Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 Begins In Delhi

India celebrates National Youth Day on January 12 every year, honouring Swami Vivekananda, a great philosopher and champion of youth empowerment. Born in Kolkata on this day in 1863, his vision continues to inspire millions of young minds. Since 1985, the Government of India has marked this day as National Youth Day, which also begins National Youth Week.



This year, the annual National Youth Festival (NYF) on January 10-12 at Bharat Mandapam, will undergo a transformative reimagining as the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. The event is organised by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and will offer young Indians the chance to interact directly with national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This initiative is designed to involve youth in governance and nation-building, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) by 2047.



PM Modi said, “Youth power is both the agent of change and the beneficiary of change.” Youth will be key to achieving a developed India by 2047. The Viksit Bharat initiative aims to harness their creativity, energy, and ideas for the nation's growth.



A key feature of the festival will be the Viksit Bharat Challenge, a four-stage competition designed to uncover and nurture young talent. The stages are:

Viksit Bharat Quiz: A digital quiz on the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform, testing participants' knowledge of India's progress. (Launched in 2023, the MY Bharat platform empowers youth by offering equal opportunities to achieve their goals. It connects them with tools and resources to help build a developed India.)

Essay/Blog Writing: Winners will write essays on topics such as "Tech for Viksit Bharat" and "Empowering Youth for Viksit Bharat."

Viksit Bharat Vision Pitch Deck: Participants will pitch their development ideas at the state level.

National Championship: State winners will present their ideas in New Delhi, with a chance to share their vision with the Prime Minister.

The festival will involve around 3,000 youth from various backgrounds, including

Innovators and thinkers from the Viksit Bharat Challenge.

Talented youth from state and district-level festivals, showcasing their skills in painting, science, and cultural performances.

Youth icons from sectors like sports, technology, and entrepreneurship.

The event will also feature -