2 Children Die As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Gujarat, Accident Caught On Camera

Two children were killed and eight people injured when a bus carrying 65 passengers plunged off a protection wall on a highway in Gujarat on Sunday, said police.

The accident took place on a national highway around 2 km from the hill town of Saputara in the evening, an official said.

A terrifying video showed the bus trying to overtake another vehicle on the highway, losing control at the bend, crashing into the protection wall and toppling over.

"Two children died after the bus with tourists jumped the protection wall and overturned around 5 pm," the official said.

The luxury bus was carrying tourists from Surat who had come to Saputara for a visit and were returning, the official added.