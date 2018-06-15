2 Arrested In Maharashtra For Killing And Decapitating Man Police officials said that investigations led them to Rambhau Ashok Lipane and Vishnu Bhaguji Shingade, both of whom were arrested today.

The accused, Rambhau Ashok Lipane, suspected that Gavde was eyeing his wife (Representational) Jalna: The Jalna police today arrested two people in connection with the recovery of a headless corpse from a canal of Jayakwadi Dam in Pitora Sirasgaon in Ambad tehsil on June 10, an official said.



The official said that police went through scores of missing persons complaints before arriving at a conclusion that the body found was that of Keshav Gavde,a resident of Malewadi in Baramati district, about 300 kilometres from here.



Police officials said that investigations led them to Rambhau Ashok Lipane and Vishnu Bhaguji Shingade, both of whom were arrested today.



"Gavde is a tailor and was living in Wadigodri village in Ambad tehsil with his father-in-law. The accused, Rambhau Ashok Lipane, suspected that Gavde was eyeing his wife," said Gondi police official Anil Parjane.



Lipane, who is a relative of the deceased, along with the other accused, Vishnu Bhaguji Shingade, allegedly killed Gavde over this issue, Mr Parjane said.



He said that the duo then allegedly decapitated the corpse and threw the head in a bid to destroy evidence. He said that Gavde's severed head had not been found yet.



A case of murder as well as destroying evidence had been registered and further investigations were underway, Mr Parjane informed.



