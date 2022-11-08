After Ex Intel Officer's Murder On Camera, Two Arrested In Karnataka

The vehicle that hit the former officer did not have a number plate.

Two people have been arrested for the murder of a former Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer in Karnataka's Mysuru, police said.

On November 4, ex-intelligence officer RK Kulkarni was taking a stroll at Manasagangotri campus of Mysuru university when a car hit him from the front. The vehicle did not have a number plate, police said.

CCTV footage of the incident showed a speeding car driving towards the 82-year-old Mr Kulkarni, hitting him before fleeing from the spot.

Following Mr Kulkarni's death, his family accused one of their neighbours, Madappa, and his son, in their police complaint. Madappa and the Kulkarni family often quarreled over the construction of a building.

A special team was constituted to probe the case. Madappa's son Manu and his friend Varun have been arrested for the killing.

Mr Kulkarni had retired 23 years ago after serving in the Intelligence Bureau for over three decades.