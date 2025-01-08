18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 In Bhubaneswar: Honouring The Indian Diasporas Heritage

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is celebrated on 9th January every year since 2003 to mark the contribution of the Overseas Indian community in the development of India. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention features plenary sessions, an exhibition, and cultural programs and provides an opportunity to interact with other overseas Indians, policymakers, political leadership, and others. During the event, the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is also given to individuals of exceptional merit to appreciate their role in India's growth.

Since 2015, its format has been revised to celebrate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas once every two years and to hold theme-based Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conferences during the intervening period with participation from overseas diaspora experts, policy makers, and stakeholders. These conventions provide a platform to the overseas Indian community to engage with the government and people of the land of their ancestors for mutually beneficial activities. These conventions are also very useful in networking among the overseas Indian community residing in various parts of the world and enable them to share their experiences in various fields.

What is the significance of January 9th as Pravasi Bharatiya Divas?

January 9 was chosen as the day to celebrate this occasion since it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi, having returned to India from South Africa, led India's freedom struggle and changed the lives of Indians forever.

18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2025 And Its Theme:

This year the country is celebrating the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, which is being organised in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from 08-10 January 2025 in Bhubaneswar. The theme of this convention is "The Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat". A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.

The convention will be inaugurated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, on 09 January, 2025. It will feature a virtual address by the Chief Guest, H.E. Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago.

The Prime Minister will remotely flag off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the Indian diaspora, which will depart from the Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi and travel to multiple destinations of touristic and religious importance in India for a period of three weeks. The Pravasi Bharatiya Express will be conducted under the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana of the Ministry of External Affairs.