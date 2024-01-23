184 Myanmar Soldiers Flown Back Home Amid India's Border-Fencing Plan

A Myanmar Air Force aircraft landed at the Lengpui airport in the afternoon to take back the soldiers.

At least 184 Myanmarese soldiers, who fled to Mirzorm amid intense clashes between Myanmar army and ethnic armed group, sent back to their country on Monday.

"184 Myanmar soldiers were taken back to Sittwe (Akyab) in two sorties. Before the departure of the Myanmarese soldiers, the Indian authorities have completed all necessary formalities", the officials said in a statement.

The officials also said that remaining 92 Myanmar soldiers would be airlifted on Tuesday.

The development comes days after Mizoram government raised concern with the Centre, urging to ensure that the soldiers from the neighbouring nation are sent back.

Last week on January 17, hundreds of Myanmar Army soldiers had crossed the border and took shelter in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district after their camps were attacked and captured by ethnic groups in country's Rakhine province.

Following this, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma also raised the issue with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during Northeastern Council meeting in Shillong last week on January 20 and urged to depart Myanmar soldiers.

Amid serious concerns about the rapidly escalating numbers of displaced Myanmarese people due to fierce fighting between Myanmar army and pro-democracy militia, India has decided to fence the entire length of the India-Myanmar border to stop the free movement of people.

On January 20, Amit Shah said that the government is reconsidering Free Movement Regime (FMR) agreement with Myanmar and is going to end this ease of coming and going.

India and Myanmar share unfenced 1,643 km border.